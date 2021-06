Anna Cockrell, winner of both the 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles at the 2021 NCAA Track & Field Championships, has been named the 2021 Honda Sport Award winner for Track and Field it was announced by the Collegiate Women's Sports Awards (CWSA) today (June 18). The Honda Sport Award is presented annually by the CWSA for the past 45 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA- sanctioned sports and signifies "the best of the best in collegiate athletics". The winner of the sport award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2021 Honda Cup which will be presented on a telecast on CBS Sports Network, on June 28th, at 6 pm PT.