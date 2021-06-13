Athletics' Matt Chapman: Comes close to cycle
Chapman went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three total RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Royals. Chapman was a key offensive piece for the Athletics on Saturday, blasting his sixth homer of the season in the sixth inning and also ripping his ninth double of the campaign. The star third baseman has hit safely in four of Oakland's last six games and has posted back-to-back multi-hit games. He's hitting .305 across 36 at-bats this month.