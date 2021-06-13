Athletics' Matt Chapman: Comes close to cycle

Now that we’re a little over 60 games into the 2021 season, I think this is a good time to use this space to take a look at some year-to-year changes. We’ll never (at least I hope) have another season like the 2020 season, but it did end up being 60 games. We now have the exact same sample size in 2021, although these 60 games come with a semi-normal Spring Training and baseball games in April and May. It’s not apples-to-apples, but it’s at least the same sample size. So, we’re going to roll with it and see what sticks out. As always, we’ll cover pitchers and hitters, review some heat-mapped charts, and run through some notes.