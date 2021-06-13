Tigers' Beau Burrows: Optioned to Triple-A
Burrows (illness) was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Saturday's loss to the White Sox. Burrows was called up by the Tigers on Thursday and made his lone appearance in Saturday's loss. He allowed four runs in 1.2 innings of relief work before ultimately exiting with what appeared to be some sort of illness. The right-hander will return to Toledo for the time being, but could be a candidate to return to the Detroit bullpen later this summer.www.cbssports.com