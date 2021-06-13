Tigers' Beau Burrows: Optioned to Triple-A

Could the Cubs move on to their FIFTH back-up catcher this year? Well, a possible upgrade just became available, though an injury recovery kinda confounds the discussion. The Detroit Tigers, having needed a 40-man roster spot and having seen a breakout from Eric Haase and solid work from Jake Rogers, decided to move on from veteran catcher Wilson Ramos, who’d just started a rehab assignment for a back injury. Ramos, 33, was designated for assignment, which means the Tigers can try to trade him or could put him on waivers (more likely), and a team could claim him and the remainder of his $2 million salary. I tend to think he’ll clear waivers, and become a free agent unless a team calls up the Tigers and offers a little something (like, maybe a slight bit of cash above the prorated minimum) in the coming days.