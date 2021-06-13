Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers' Beau Burrows: Optioned to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Burrows (illness) was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Saturday's loss to the White Sox. Burrows was called up by the Tigers on Thursday and made his lone appearance in Saturday's loss. He allowed four runs in 1.2 innings of relief work before ultimately exiting with what appeared to be some sort of illness. The right-hander will return to Toledo for the time being, but could be a candidate to return to the Detroit bullpen later this summer.

www.cbssports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#Tigers#Triple A#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers add Buck Farmer from Triple-A Toledo because 'he's pitched his way back'

The Detroit Tigers needed pitching help. Left-hander Matthew Boyd offered up a solution: He told manager AJ Hinch he could move up a day — to his initial Sunday slot — rather than having his start pushed back to Monday. The Tigers wanted to give Boyd and the rest of the starting rotation an extra day to rest, but then they had to use five pitchers and two position players in Saturday's 15-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
MLBMLive.com

Michael Fulmer returns to bullpen; Tigers option rookie infielder

Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer is back after a brief stint on the injured list. The Tigers activated Fulmer before Monday night’s series opener at the Kansas City Royals. To make room for Fulmer, the Tigers optioned infielder Isaac Paredes back to Triple-A Toledo. Paredes had joined the club...
MLBbleachernation.com

Tigers DFA Catcher Wilson Ramos – A New Back-Up Option for the Cubs?

Could the Cubs move on to their FIFTH back-up catcher this year? Well, a possible upgrade just became available, though an injury recovery kinda confounds the discussion. The Detroit Tigers, having needed a 40-man roster spot and having seen a breakout from Eric Haase and solid work from Jake Rogers, decided to move on from veteran catcher Wilson Ramos, who’d just started a rehab assignment for a back injury. Ramos, 33, was designated for assignment, which means the Tigers can try to trade him or could put him on waivers (more likely), and a team could claim him and the remainder of his $2 million salary. I tend to think he’ll clear waivers, and become a free agent unless a team calls up the Tigers and offers a little something (like, maybe a slight bit of cash above the prorated minimum) in the coming days.
MLBwkzo.com

Homer for Schoop, triple for Rodgers power Tigers to win over St. Louis

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers combined for six RBI as the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 at home Tuesday night. Schoop hit a three-run bomb in the fourth inning for Detroit. Rodgers doubled and tripled to drive in three. Starter Tarik Skubal...
MLBWXYZ

Tigers release Wilson Ramos, Twins claim Beau Burrows off waivers

The Tigers continue to change their roster as the All-Star break approaches. Wilson Ramos, the veteran catcher signed this offseason, cleared waivers and is a free agent. Former first round pick Beau Burrows was claimed off waivers by the Twins. The 24-year-old was picked 22nd overall in 2015, two selections before Walker Buehler.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers activate catcher, option him to Toledo

A few days ago, the Detroit Tigers had two veteran catchers on the injured list. Now they have none. Wilson Ramos was designated for assignment two days ago and will become a free agent upon clearing waivers. Grayson Greiner was reinstated from the injured list on Friday and then optioned...
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Beau Brewer enjoying every minute with Sabre Dogs

Behind the upbeat and relaxing sound of Shakira’s 2006 hit Hips Don’t Lie, the same walk-up song he has used since his days playing high school ball, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs first baseman Beau Brewer has been tearing up Expedition League pitching in his first season in the Magic City.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles option McKenna to Triple-A Norfolk (updated)

Outfielder Austin Hays isn’t in Triple-A Norfolk’s lineup for tonight’s game in Jacksonville. The Orioles just announced that they optioned outfielder Ryan McKenna to the Tides. The dots seem fairly easy to connect unless a curve is thrown while the outfield picture is adjusted. Hays has been on an injury...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Edward Olivares: Optioned to Triple-A

The Royals optioned Olivares to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. The 25-year-old went 1-for-7 with two strikeouts after being recalled June 6, and he now returns to the minors to get more consistent playing time. Olivares appears to have quite a fluid role in the organization, as this is his second time being optioned in the last week.
MLBprosportsextra.com

Detroit Tigers Pitcher Beau Burrows Literally Throws Up During Game (Video)

Move over Donovan McNabb, we have another sports athlete who is hurling himself up in the game. In the fifth inning of a lopsided game against division rival Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Beau Burrows was seen on camera throwing up on the mound. Literally. At the time...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' John Nogowski: Optioned to Triple-A

Nogowski was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. Nogowski appeared off the bench in four games during his stint on the major-league roster and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He should get more consistent playing time in the minors, while Paul DeJong (rib) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Travis Blankenhorn: Optioned to Triple-A

Blankenhorn was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Blankenhorn was claimed off waivers from the Mariners at the start of June and spent 10 days on the active roster, but he started just a single game. He'll retreat to the minors for now, with Luis Guillorme (oblique) returning from the injured list in a corresponding move.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Mitch Keller optioned to Triple-A Indy

About two hours before Saturday afternoon’s game, Pittsburgh Pirates’ beat writer Jason Mackey tweeted that former ace hopeful Mitch Keller had been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Keller, who was placed on the injured list June 6, has struggled at the Major League level. Thus far in 2021, he’s carrying a...
MLBsanjosesun.com

Indians RHP Triston McKenzie optioned to Triple-A

Cleveland Indians right-hander Triston McKenzie was optioned to Triple-A Columbus before Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Mariners. In a corresponding roster move, infielder Ernie Clement was recalled from Columbus. McKenzie, 23, failed to get out of the first inning in Saturday's 5-4, 10-inning win over Seattle. The 2015 draft...