Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yelich, Brewers bail out Burnes in victory over Pirates

By ANDREW WAGNER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZujcE_0aSgNti300

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers ace Corbin Burnes has made things easy for his teammates this season, shutting down opponents and working deep into games.

When he failed to do either of those things Saturday, Milwaukee paid him back with a dominant bullpen effort and a five-run outburst in the fourth innin gto key a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“We kind of owed him one of those,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Burnes allowed three runs in the first inning, got himself under control but then loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. Trevor Richards (1-0) relieved and struck out three straight to end the threat and preserve a three-run lead.

“That’s obviously the best inning we’ve seen him have,” Counsell said of Richards.

Christian Yelich delivered the biggest hit of the day, doubling to left-center with the bases loaded and one out in the pivotal fifth. It was one of two hits for Yelich, who recorded his first multihit game since May 24 and sixth of the season.

“I was just trying not to really roll something over,” Yelich said. “Make sure that if you’re going to go early there, swing at a pitch early in the count, make sure that you’re being smart with it.”

Pittsburgh right-hander Chad Kuhl (0-4) gave up six runs, five earned, with five hits and four walks over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two while losing to Milwaukee for the first time in 10 career appearances (nine starts).

“I’ve been struggling,” Kuhl said. “It’s frustrating from a personal standpoint, not being about to go out there and be the guy people expect you to be.”

The Pirates had 10 hits, including three from second baseman Adam Fraizer, but went 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.

“We had some situations to score runs against the back end of the bullpen,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “We have to be better and find a way to put the ball into play.”

Pittsburgh got an early jump on Burnes, who gave up four runs, two earned, with eight hits and three walks while striking out eight over four innings.

The normally locked-in Burnes found himself in a 2-0 hole just 19 pitches into the game. Fraizer and Phillip Evans opened with back-to-back singles and scored when Burnes made a bad throw on a comebacker by Bryan Reynolds.

Reynolds scored when Jacob Stallings bounced into a double play for the first two outs of the inning, and the Pirates added another when Erik Gonzalez and Ka’ai Tom opened the second with consecutive triples.

Burnes retired seven of his next 10 batters, striking out five, before struggling in the fifth.

“When you’re giving up bloop hits and two triples that weren’t hit over 70 mph, it’s kind of tough to get upset about it,” Burnes said. “You just shake your head. That’s baseball.”

Milwaukee has won three straight and 13 of 15. It sits a half-game ahead of the Cubs in the NL Central while the Pirates dropped their sixth in a row and ninth in 12 games.

SHAW READY TO REHAB

Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw will take a few more days to let the pain in his dislocated left shoulder subside before starting a rehab plan that he hopes will have him back on the field before the end of the season.

KELLER RETURNS TO THE MINORS

The Pirates optioned struggling stratng pitcher Mitch Keller to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, hoping the right-hander can rediscover the form that made him the organization’s top prospect.

Keller, 25, has allowed six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings over his last two starts and is 1-4 with a 7.83 ERA over his last six outings.

“Mitch Keller is going to be a good major league pitcher,” Shelton said.

Keller is 5-13 with a 6.31 ERA in 28 starts since making his debut in 2019.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Pittsburgh placed LHP Trevor Cahill on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain. Cahill is 1-5 with a 6.57 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts) this season for the Pirates, who signed him to a one-year deal in mid-March.

Brewers: Along with transferring Shaw to the 60-day injured list, Milwaukee placed outfielder Tyrone Taylor on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder suffered while making a throw during batting practice on Friday.

Will Crowe (0-4, 7.26 ERA) was recalled from Indianapolis and will start in Cahilll’s place Sunday when the Pirates wrap up their three-game trip to Milwaukee. Right-hander Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.66) gets the nod for Milwaukee.

___

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

486K+
Followers
257K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Travis Shaw
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Trevor Cahill
Person
Chad Kuhl
Person
Derek Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Multihit#Cubs#The Nl Central#Rehab Brewers#Triple A Indianapolis#Era#Lhp Trevor Cahill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Shades of Yelich: Wisdom draws comp to Brewers' MVP

Cubs manager David Ross was asked to sum up what it’s like managing someone as hot as Patrick Wisdom is right now. “It’s really easy,” Ross quipped. “I write the lineup every night and put his name in there.”. And every time Wisdom steps to the plate these days, it...
MLBallfans.co

Brewers Podcast: Bullpen weakness showing but Willy Adames and Luis Urias are raking

The Milwaukee Brewers came down from a hot streak with five straight losses to open the new week. The good news? Two dramatic wins to close the week in Colorado and keep things from getting out of hand. Brewers beat reporter Todd Rosiak and host JR Radcliffe discuss the team’s struggles in the bullpen and continued flatness from parts of the offense, although Willy Adames and Luis Urias sure aren’t to blame. Will the team lose patience with Jackie Bradley Jr.? What about Eric Lauer? Should the MLB emphasis on pitching with no foreign substances be of particular concern to a team that relies so much on its pitching?
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#2953Pittsburgh Pirates#2954Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday. On Friday, these two teams opened the series but that game was not yet complete at the time of this preview. The Pirates took two of the first three games against the Brewers this season when these teams met in Pittsburgh from April 16-18, with Milwaukee favored in each game.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates fall to Brewers 7-4

Saturday afternoon’s matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers started on a high note for the Pirates. They were able to plate four runs in the first two innings, three of which came in the first inning. A slow Brewer uprising was to take place, however, ultimately culminating in an explosion of runs in the middle innings.
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

Pirates Game Discussion: Pirates at Brewers, 8:10 PM

The Pittsburgh Pirates (23-38) are on the road this weekend for three games against the Milwaukee Brewers (35-27), starting with game one tonight at 8:10 PM. Chase De Jong will be on the mound for the Pirates, making his third start. He allowed one run over five innings in his debut and he gave up five runs over five innings in his second outing. The Brewers are countering with right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who will be making his 13th start. He has a 1.42 ERA in 76 innings, with 92 strikeouts and an 0.74 WHIP.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers get 6-3 victory and sweep over Pirates in rain-shortened game

After a win in a rain-shortened game, the Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game was called in the eighth inning when the score was 6-3. Mookie Betts led off with a home run on the third pitch of the game. It is the 25th lead-off home run of his career.
MLBFOX Sports

Pirates take 4-game slide into matchup with Brewers

LINE: Brewers -279, Pirates +233; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last four games. The Brewers are 14-10 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .212 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the club with an average of .280.
MLBallfans.co

Brewers capitalize on Pirates’ control problems

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich hit a bases-loaded double and Pittsburgh relievers issued three consecutive bases-loaded walks in a five-run seventh inning that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pirates 7-4 on Friday night. The Brewers tied a franchise record by drawing six walks in the seventh-inning rally that put them...
MLBDuluth News Tribune

Brewers hang 5 in the seventh to beat Pirates

Christian Yelich hit a two-run double during a five-run seventh inning Friday to help the Milwaukee Brewers top the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 7-4. Jackie Bradley Jr. added two RBIs on a single and a bases-loaded walk for the Brewers, who are 7-1 in their past eight games. Milwaukee starter Brandon...
Gamblingbettingpros.com

Early money 9/1 in favor of the Brewers over the Pirates

In advance of today's series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Milwaukee Brewers have attracted 88% of the bets and 91% of the money thus far, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The Brewers are -200 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. That betting split are the numbers for Milwaukee's -1.5 run line, as their moneyline odds has attracted 93% of the money. As expected, the total is much more evenly split, with 59% of the bets and 63% of the money landing on the over nine runs. The Brewers have won each of the first two games of this series by a score of 7-4, and look for a three-game sweep today. In addition to winning eight of their last nine, the Brewers are 13-2 in their last 15 and 16-4 in their last 20 games.
MLBarcamax.com

Walks, sideways seventh doom Pirates in loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Manager Derek Shelton walked to the mound in the seventh inning, took the ball from Sam Howard, handed it to Clay Holmes and returned to the Pirates dugout still feeling pretty good about his team’s chances. Facing Brandon Woodruff, who’s having an absolutely incredible start to the season,...
MLB95.5 FM WIFC

Brewers Capitalize On Pirate’s Wildness In Win

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — Pittsburgh Pirate pitchers issued 11 walks on Friday night, including six in the 7th inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers picked up a 7-4 win at American Family Field. The Brewers took advantage of that wildness by scoring five runs in the 7th inning to break open...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers break out brooms and sweep away Pirates, 5-2

Good teams are supposed to beat up on bad teams, and that is exactly what the Milwaukee Brewers did all weekend at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates. On Sunday afternoon, the Cream City Nine completed a sweep of their three-game series as they, along with the Cubs, continue to put distance between themselves and the rest of the NL Central.
MLBrock947.com

Brewers Complete Sweep of Pirates

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — A three-run sixth inning lifted the Brewers to a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep of their Central Division rivals. Luis Urias finished the game 2-4 with two runs scored including an RBI triple in that 6th inning and a...
MLBallfans.co

Brewers: Have Higher Spin Rates Impacted Christian Yelich?

The news came out that MLB is finally doing something about sticky substances used by pitchers to enhance spin rate. Spin Rates have been increasing over the past few seasons, and with it strikeouts are increasing with it. Have these elevated spin rates impacted Brewers superstar Christian Yelich at the plate?
MLBdenversun.com

Rockies pull out 10-inning win over Brewers

C.J. Cron hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning and the host Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Friday in Denver for their fifth consecutive win. Cron finished with two hits, Raimel Tapia had doubled and singled to extend his hitting streak to 15 games and Brendan Rodgers and Garrett Hampson also had two hits apiece for the Rockies.
MLBallfans.co

Bullpen enjoys redemptive performance in Pirates’ victory over Indians

It’s hard to blame the Pirates’ bullpen for much this season. While their starting pitchers have produced one of the worst ERAs in MLB and Pittsburgh’s team OPS has been stuck in a similarly sour range, the relievers’ collective ERA of 4.09 has at least been competitive, a middle-of-the-pack number.
MLBwnflsports.com

Brewers salvage split with Rockies

The Brewers split a four-game series with the Rockies with a 7-6 win in Denver. Kolten Wong went 3-for-5 with three RBI, including a homer. Christian Yelich, Daniel Vogelbach, Eric Lauer, and Derek Fisher also plated runs. Brewers manager Craig Counsell talked about Wong’s good day at the plate. Jace...