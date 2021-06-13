Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cease improves to 8-0 over Tigers; White Sox romp 15-2

By DAVE HOGG
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHsCX_0aSgNq3s00

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Cease became the first White Sox pitcher to win his first eight career starts against an opponent, cruising to a 15-2 romp over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Cease is the first major league pitcher to win his first eight starts against another team since Jamie Moyer started 10-0 against the Marlins in 2006-08.

“I’ve been really locked in the last few times I’ve faced them, and that makes me hard to hit,” he said. “They’ve got a good lineup, though, so I’ve been lucky enough to have this much success.”

Brian Goodwin, called up from the minors on Thursday, homered and drove in five runs in his White Sox debut.

“It was great to have a chance to show my new teammates that I’m going to be able to help them win games,” said Goodwin, who signed with Chicago as a free agent last month. “This is the first team that ever drafted me, and even though I didn’t sign out of high school, I’ve still always had some love for the White Sox.

“Plus this seemed like a team I could help win some games,” he said.

Cease (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits in five innings before being removed with a 13-2 lead. He walked one and struck out seven and saw his career ERA against Detroit rise to 2.09.

“He was pitching fine, but he had too many long innings in the dugout and we didn’t want his arm to get cold,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “We had him throw in the cage a few times, but you can only do that so many times.”

Tigers starter Jose Urena (2-6) allowed eight runs while getting only five outs.

Doubles by Tim Anderson and Goodwin made it 1-0 after three pitches, Urena hit Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu reached on an error to load the bases.

Yermin Mercedes hit a two-run single through the drawn-in infield, and the runners moved up on Eric Haase’s passed ball.

Urena struck out Adam Eaton, drawing a sarcastic cheer from the crowd, and escaped the inning without further damage.

Detroit also scored quickly, with Harold Castro hitting a two-run homer on Cease’s seventh pitch, but he struck out the next three hitters.

The White Sox made it 6-2 in the second on Goodwin’s three-run homer off Urena.

“Obviously, he didn’t have his best stuff today,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “It was big for us to get two runs in the first after they got three, but we weren’t executing on the mound and our bats never did anything else.”

Daniel Norris came in from the Tigers bullpen with two out and two on, walked his first batter, then allowed a two-run single to Leury Garcia. After another walk, Danny Mendick’s second of the inning, Norris got out of the inning.

Chicago scored five more runs in the fifth off Tigers relievers Beau Burrows and Alex Lange and scored twice in the eighth off catcher Jake Rogers.

“I was trying to throw softly, but I couldn’t get the ball to the plate,” said Rogers, whose velocity jumped from 66 mph to 78 in mid-inning. “Once I started throwing a little bit harder, I felt a lot more comfortable.”

Utilityman Harold Castro pitched a scoreless ninth while Rogers made his professional debut at third base. Castro has pitched two innings this year without allowing a hit or a run.

MOVES

The Tigers moved 3B Jeimer Candelario from the bereavement list to the 10-day injured list. Candelario remains in the Dominican Republic to deal with a family emergency.

Burrows, who left the game with an illness, was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after the game. The Tigers will call up a pitcher on Sunday.

EVASIVE MANEUVERS

Mendick scored on Anderson’s fifth-inning single, but only after protecting his health. Mendick was on second when Anderson’s 101-mph line drive came directly at him, forcing him to dive to the ground before getting back up to score.

The White Sox will go for a series sweep on Sunday, with Carlos Rodon (5-2, 1.96) starting against Tigers opener Kyle Funkhouser (0-0, 2.70) in a bullpen game for Detroit.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

486K+
Followers
257K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Jamie Moyer
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Kyle Funkhouser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Tigers#Marlins#The White Sox#Era#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBwesb.com

Blue Jays Rally Over White Sox 6-2

The Toronto Blue Jays rallied over the Chicago White Sox 6-2 last night at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Chicago opened the scoring in the first with a 1-0 lead and the Blue Jays quickly answered in the second with a solo homerun. Chicago scored again in the fifth for a 2-1 lead that they would hang on to into the eighth inning.
MLBlindyssports.com

Giolito, White Sox take on scrappy Tigers

The opener of a three-game series between the Chicago White Sox and host Detroit Tigers on Friday features a pitching rematch. White Sox ace Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.88 ERA) will oppose rookie left-hander Tarik Skubal (3-7, 4.33) for the second time in less than a week. Detroit hit three homers...
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox 4, Tigers 1: Rodón Shines in Sox Sweep

What a series! The Chicago White Sox won their game today against the Detroit Tigers, 4-1, as they secured the series sweep at Comerica Park. Now at 41-24 and 5 1⁄2 games ahead of Cleveland in the American League Central, the team is learning to prevail through injuries, and their pitching and depth has helped tremendously.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox 15, Tigers 2: 11 Walks + 13 Hits + Shutdown Pitching = Fun

A lineup reminiscent of 2016/2017/2018 and gave me goosebumps was quite successful this afternoon and early evening for the 2021 Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers. This was an incredibly enjoyable game unlike those previous miserable seasons, but those are in the past and this is the 15-2, winning present, where we are also leading Major League Baseball in many categories.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Carlos Rodon pitches White Sox past Tigers

Carlos Rodon flirted with his second no-hitter of the season and the Chicago White Sox completed a three-game weekend series sweep by downing the host Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Sunday. Rodon (6-2), who tossed his no-hitter against Cleveland on April 14, didn't allow a hit until Eric Haase's one-out double...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Dylan Cease struggles in one scenario

CHICAGO - JUNE 06: Dylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Detroit Tigers on June 6, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Tigers 3-0. Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images) When Dylan Cease was named MLB’s Pipeline pitcher of the...
MLBsoxmachine.com

White Sox 15, Tigers 2: A laugher after two

The White Sox led 3-0 before the Tigers recorded their first out, and the Sox threatened still with runners on second and third, but Jose Ureña dodged further damage with a strikeout and two groundouts. Those two potential runs felt consequential when Dylan Cease started his afternoon by allowing a walk and a homer.
MLBallfans.co

White Sox Bullpen Allows Just 2 Runs in 10 Innings Vs. Tigers

With the exception of Liam Hendrik’s ninth-inning collapse on Friday, the White Sox bullpen was basically perfect over the weekend in Detroit. White Sox relievers allowed just two runs and three hits through 10 innings in the three-game series sweep of the Tigers. And of the six relievers who made appearances over the weekend, only one, Hendriks, allowed a run.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Keuchel crisp thru 7, leads White Sox to 3-0 win over Rays

CHICAGO (AP) — Dallas Keuchel pitched seven innings of crisp four-hit ball to win his fifth straight decision, leading the Chicago White Sox past the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-0, on Tuesday night. Adam Engel hit a solo home run and Tim Anderson had three hits as the White Sox bounced...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Urena expected to start as Tigers host the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (39-24, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-37, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Tigers: Jose Urena (2-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +156, White Sox -180; over/under...
MLBchatsports.com

Brian Goodwin becomes the latest player to step up for the Chicago White Sox, hitting a home run and driving in 5 in a 15-2 rout of the Detroit Tigers

Manager Tony La Russa inserted Brian Goodwin in the No. 2 spot in the lineup for his Chicago White Sox debut Saturday against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. “I saw Brian with (the Los Angeles) Angels, and he fits,” La Russa said before the game. “He has good speed. Timmy (Anderson) gets on, he can hit the hole or hit to all fields.”
MLBMLB

8 starts, 8 wins: Cease flat-out owns Tigers

DETROIT -- OK, OK, stop us if you've heard this one: Dylan Cease takes the mound. The Tigers are baffled. A little while later, Cease leaves the mound, victorious. If that sounds like a broken record, it's because this tale has been told before. Many times. At least eight in Cease's short career, during which he's faced Detroit more than any other team and compiled an 8-0 record, a 2.09 ERA and 47 strikeouts in eight starts against the AL Central foes.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: June 15

It was only the beginning for him. White Sox pitcher Billy Pierce threw a one-hitter, the first of the four he’d have in his career. Pierce shut down the Yankees at Comiskey Park, winning 5-0. The only Yankees hit that afternoon came off the bat of infielder Billy Johnson, who singled to right in the fifth inning. Pierce struck out seven for the afternoon.
MLBTitusville Herald

Chicago White Sox 15, Detroit 2

1-ran for Abreu in the 7th. E_Paredes (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Detroit 8. 2B_Anderson (10), Goodwin (1), Mendick (1), Abreu (11), Collins (7). HR_Goodwin (1), off Ureña; H.Castro (1), off Cease. RBIs_Goodwin 5 (5), Mercedes 3 (34), García 3 (22), Anderson 2 (25), Collins (10), H.Castro 2 (13). Runners left in...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Dylan Cease Makes History in Win Vs. Detroit Tigers

Cease keeps a chokehold on Detroit in record-setting win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In Saturday’s 15-2 beatdown of the Detroit Tigers, White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease became the first pitcher in White Sox history to win his first eight starts against a single opponent. “Well, the last couple...