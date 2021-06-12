But the P was shaky; he had just walked the leadoff batter. We made things

Well that was unfortunate. The Cardinals are in the midst of a stretch of bad teams, but I do not think the Braves are one of them and that showed. I know yesterday was frustrating, in the sense that the offense only showed up for one of the games and I can’t really point to Drew Smyly as being good as the reason they were shut down, but well it happens. And frankly, the Cardinals have a -32 run differential on the season, so they may be due for some close losses/huge blowout wins if they’re really a .500 or better team. Given runs scored and runs allowed, the Cardinals have an expected 32-40 W-L record so far. So, be better team.