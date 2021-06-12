Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Chile’s Sánchez out of Copa America group stage with injury

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VcIbr_0aSgNnev00

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Striker Alexis Sánchez will not travel to Brazil with the rest of the Chile squad and will miss at least the group stage of Copa America due to a calf injury.

Chile’s national team said in a statement on Saturday that 32-year-old Sánchez felt muscular soreness in a calf after a training session. It did not give more details.

“The recovery time goes beyond the Copa America group stage, so the athlete will remain in Chile with the medical staff of the national team,” the statement said.

Chile’s first match in the tournament will be on Monday against Argentina at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil and Venezuela will open Copa America on Sunday at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia. There will be no fans attending due to the country’s alarming COVID-19 figures — more than 480,000 people have died of the disease in Brazil.

The Copa America is divided into two groups of five teams. Group A includes Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay. Brazil is in Group B with Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru. The four best of each group advance to the knockout stage.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

486K+
Followers
257K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Sánchez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#Ap#Group B With
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Soccer
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Copa America update: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay win; Argentina held

The Copa America 2021 is off and underway in Brazil, and we’ve seen some great goals and the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi are already off the mark. With plenty of players missing out due to positive COVID-19 cases, the likes of Venezuela have been severely hit by absentees as the tournament was moved from joint hosts Colombia and Argentina due to political unrest in the former and COVID cases in the latter.
Soccerbolavip.com

Copa America 2021: Chile national soccer team schedule

Chile will face the Copa America 2021 with the illusion of achieving the success they obtained in 2015 and 2016, when they beat Argentina in back to back finals. However, Martin Lasarte's team hasn't had the best run in their preparation for the tournament. Chile has drawn their last two...
Soccerbolavip.com

Argentina vs Chile: probable lineups for Copa America 2021 Matchday 1

Argentina and Chile will meet again this Monday June 14, 2021, for Copa America 2021 Matchday 1. La Albiceleste and La Roja recently drew 1-1 for Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers in Argentina. After that tight match, both teams will be looking for a victory to start the tournament the right way.
SoccerBBC

Watch: Copa America - Argentina v Chile

Reigning champions and hosts Brazil opened the 2021 Copa America with a comfortable 3-0 win over Covid-ravaged Venezuela on Sunday night. Paris St-Germain centre back Marquinhos opened the scoring in the first half, before a second-half penalty from Neymar and a late Gabriel Barbosa goal sealed a comfortable victory. The...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Argentina vs. Chile Copa America live stream reddit

On Monday, Chile and Argentina will face off in the Copa America, with Lionel Messi no doubt hoping for some revenge in this one. No one has forgotten about the 2015 Copa America Final between Argentina and Chile at MetLife Stadium. Chile stunned the Argentines, with superstar Lionel Messi seen crying tears of frustration after the defeat.
Soccerlatinamericanews.net

Chile's Vargas eyes Copa America scoring record

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chile forward Eduardo Vargas has expressed a desire to be the Copa America's all-time leading scorer as he nears the record held by Argentine Norberto Mendez and Brazil great Zizinho. A second-half strike in Chile's 1-1 draw with Argentina on Monday took Vargas's...
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Lionel Messi captains Argentina in Copa America opener against Chile

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi will pull on the captain’s armband for Argentina in their 2021 Copa America opener against Chile tonight. Así formará @Argentina 🇦🇷 en su debut en el certamen ante #Chile 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/jjTniKCbDt. — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) June 14, 2021. Lionel Scaloni’s side kick off their Group...
SoccerCBS Sports

WATCH: Diego Maradona tribute before Argentina's CONMEBOL Copa America opener vs. Chile was special

CONMEBOL paid tribute to the late, great Diego Armando Maradona ahead of Argentina's clash with Chile on Monday in the Copa America. Maradona, a legend as a player with Argentina while also having a stint as the manager, tragically died in November 2020 at the age of 60. Winner of the 1986 World Cup with his native Argentina and considered one of the greatest players ever, Maradona earned legendary status for his performances on the international stage while also becoming a hero across Europe and South America, but especially in Naples, Italy for his time at club Napoli. Maradona was able to do things with the ball that others could only dream of and is regarded by many as the best player ever.
UEFAFOX Sports

Englishman scores in Chile's Copa America win over Bolivia

SAO PAULO (AP) — On a day many football fans expected Harry Kane to shine at the European Championship, it was an Englishman playing for Chile at Copa America who managed to put the ball into the back of the net. Born in Stoke, 22-year-old Ben Brereton scored Chile's goal...
Soccerkfgo.com

Soccer-English-born striker new hero for Chile in Copa America

(Reuters) – Stoke-born striker Ben Brereton was Chile’s new hero after scoring the winning goal against Bolivia in his first international start on Friday in the Copa America. The 22-year-old was born to an English father and Chilean mother and got his first call up in May thanks to his...
SoccerSportsBook Review

Chile vs. Bolivia Copa America 2021 Preview and Best Bet

The Copa America 2021 International soccer competition returns to our screens this week for Matchday 2; soccer odds are now available for us to delve into some betting picks. Chile and Bolivia will be in an intense clash this Friday evening, and we are delving into the most favorable betting picks and soccer analysis to deliver our free betting advice. Please continue reading for our Copa America 2021 expert advice and betting predictions.
Worldbolavip.com

Video | Alexis Sánchez's best moments at Conmebol Copa America

Some names will remain forever in a team's history. Alexis Sánchez's fairy tale with Chile will secure him lifelong recognition for his contribution to their first trophies in history. Copa America has seen the best of Alexis with La Roja. The talented forward born in Tocopilla has had an immediate...
Soccerthehighlandsun.com

One English player scored today … for Chile in the Copa America

England’s footballers may have failed in their attempts to score against Scotland this morning in Euro 2020 but, at almost the same time, one Englishman was making a name for himself in South American football. Ben Brereton was born in Stoke-on-Trent but finds himself playing for Chile in the Copa...
Soccersemoball.com

Chile admits violation of virus protocols at Copa America

SAO PAULO (AP) -- Players from Chile's squad at Copa America violated the tournament's coronavirus protocols after a "barber" visited the players' hotel in the Brazilian city of Cuiaba. The Chilean soccer federation issued a statement Sunday saying it "recognizes the violation of the health bubble of the squad participating...