Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Dallas Baptist rallies past Virginia 6-5 in super regional

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Andrew Benefield homered in the seventh inning on Saturday and Dallas Baptist rallied for a 6-5 win over Virginia in Game 1 of the Columbia Super Regional that was delayed almost four hours due to weather.

It was the Patriots’ first win in a super regional game and puts them one win away from their first appearance in the College World Series.

Dallas Baptist (41-16) erased a 5-2 deficit in the fifth and sixth innings and Benefield’s homer in the seventh made it 6-5. Ray Gaither (3-2) struck out four in the sixth and seventh innings to pick up the win for Dallas Baptist.

Peyton Sherlin took the mound in the top of the ninth after striking out two in a scoreless eighth, but lightning was detected in the area. DBU’s Zane Russell took the mound in Sherlin’s place when play resumed and retired three straight batters after giving up a leadoff walk to record his second save of the season.

Zach Messinger (3-2) gave up two runs in two innings and got the loss for the Cavaliers (33-25). Alex Tappen and Jake Gelof homered and Devin Ortiz had a three-run double in Virginia’s five-run fifth.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

486K+
Followers
257K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Columbia, VA
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Columbia, SC
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#College World Series#Cavaliers#Patriots#Dbu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
NCAA
Related
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Minnesota United strikes early in 2-0 win over Austin FC

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou scored early goals eight minutes apart and Minnesota United beat expansion Austin FC 2-0 on Wednesday night. Minnesota (3-4-2) won for the first time since May 15 when it edged FC Dallas 1-0, also at Allianz Field. Austin (2-5-3) is winless in seven games.
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

10-man Montreal holds off D.C. United for 0-0 tie

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Clément Diop had five saves for his third shutout of the season and 10-man Montreal held on for a scoreless draw with D.C United on Wednesday night. Montreal (3-3-3) went down a man when defender Zorhan Bassong was sent off in the 45th minute, receiving...
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Haakenson scores twice, Nashville rallies to bet Toronto 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Haakenson scored his first two MLS goals late in Nashville’s 3-2 comeback victory over Toronto FC on Wednesday night. Haakenson tied it in the 83rd with a close-range finish after C.J. Sapong knocked down a header into the area. Haakenson gave Nashville (3-1-5) the lead in the second minute of stoppage time, finishing the Nashville break with a right-footed shot from 15 yards into the left corner.
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Union extend unbeaten streak to 7, beating Crew 1-0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute and the Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night. The Crew’s Vito Wormgoor attempted to clear Olivier Mbaizo’s cross with a header, but Monteiro chest trapped...
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Revolution beat Red Bulls 3-2 for 5th straight win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tajon Buchanan and DeJuan Jones scored six minutes apart in the first half, Carles Gil had three assists and the New England Revolution held off the New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Wednesday night. New England (7-1-2) won its fifth consecutive match. New York (4-5-0) had...