When financing a new car in North Carolina, the dealership can talk to you about getting gap insurance in addition to fully comprehensive insurance (fully comprehensive and collision insurance) before you leave the parking lot. For some drivers, the convenience of taking out gap insurance on the spot is a plus. You can potentially get better savings by checking with auto insurance for gap coverage. As with any type of insurance coverage, it is usually best to get quotes from. to compare the best auto insurance to get the best deal on gap coverage or any other coverage you need on a financed vehicle.