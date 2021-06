Much is on the line when the Milwaukee Bucks head to Brooklyn on Saturday for their biggest game of the season, and perhaps Giannis Antetokounmpo’s biggest game of his career. The Bucks and Nets will square off for a game seven with a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals against the winner of game seven in the playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. A loss for the Bucks would make another year where they don’t make it out of the second round, and speculation insists it could be the end of Mike Budenholzer’s run as Milwaukee’s head coach. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM.