Truly believe that injuries are a part of the game but the amount, timing and specifics of the injuries really cost the 14 and 15 teams. IMHO if these 2 teams could well have been 10 win teams if they had a similar amount, timing and specifics of injuries of most of the teams in the 10 win streak. Similarly, IMHO, several of the 10 win streak teams could well have been 7 win teams if they had similar amount, timing and specifics of injuries as the 14 and 15 teams.