Omaha so if everything else fails, he can work his contacts out there. And he's insane enough to drive 20 hours each way. So I have no excuse other than work, which isn't a good enough excuse to miss this. If Stephen Schoch raises that trophy on June 29 or 30, and I'm not there, I'm going to kick myself in the nuts. That's all I know. I don't know how, but I deserve it. So I have the hotel rooms booked and I can travel light. Plenty of Hoos to visit on the way out and back.