Chesson Hadley may not have qualified for the 2021 U.S. Open, but while Jon Rahm was fist pumping a hole in Torrey Pines' chest on Sunday, Hadley was getting some hype of his own, finally landing a brand-new wakesurfing trick he'd been working on for weeks. Not one to let a good first-pump opportunity go to waste, Hadley then capped the accomplishment with a celly to give the big Spaniard a run for his prize money. Surf's up, brah.