Not gifting him a double play is part of the rationale

TONS of XFL, USFL, and CFL news this week in our longest episode to date. We tackle the Newco “info drop” from Dany Garcia and the XFL and address whether or not the league is ACTUALLY playing in 2022. We chat with Pat Steinberg who writes for the CFL league and get thoughts on the CFL taking the field this year, C-218, and more. We also chat with XFL 2001 and CFL legend Paul McCallum and hear some old stories about his time with the Las Vegas Outlaws in the original XFL 1.0. Finally, we have you covered with all the latest USFL news and drama as we talk to former Executive Director of the USFL Steve Ehrhart and hear his side of the recent drama coming out with the trademarks involved with the USFL re-launch by Brian Woods. We also get the opinions of an intellectual property attorney AND we talk with USFL Project Executive Director Kyle Smith and hear why he is so passionate about maintaining the history of the original USFL. If that WASN’T enough, we unbox friend of the show Matt Mengel’s Team Nuklear Jersey from Sector Six, wow!