The Crossroads Varsity Boys Soccer Team had a stellar championship season starting with a true underdog story with CIF Division 6 Playoff run. The team squeaked into the playoffs after tying Paraclete 1-1 at home in their last game of the regular season. The Roadrunners then had to win in a wildcard game against Canyon Springs in order to advance in the bracket. A 2-1 win behind goals from Lucas Markle and Lucas Kawamoto-Duran advanced them into game one. Crossroads stepped up to the challenge with a 2-0 shutout against South Hills thanks to two goals from Curtis Boozer. San Jacinto pushed the Roadrunners to a 1-1 stalemate (behind an incredible volley from freshman Oak Jarvis) and ending in a nail-biting 5-4 win in PKs. Flintridge Prep went down 1-0 with a Kawamoto-Duran penalty kick goal while Hugo Guckert led the team with a clutch goal to give the team a 1-0 win in the semi-final game against Charter Oaks. The CIF Division 6 Championship Game was held at the neutral Culver City High School Field. Oak Jarvis scored a goal and teamed up with Kawamoto-Duran who delivered a hat trick for a 4-1 win.