Gambling

Bettinger?

By rukzhoo
sportswar.com
 11 days ago

I’d argue the two bombs given up after he came out with a 5-2 lead was what -- Seattleapp 06/12/2021 8:01PM. Disagree. He’s the ace. Bettinger wasn’t the answer - obviously ** -- ragsywahoo 06/12/2021 8:00PM. We went to the pen and messinger promptly gave up two home runs so...

virginia.sportswar.com
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Sports

Just stick a turbo on the sucker

Do any of you fellow Lizards have any recommendations on the water -- IB4TECH 06/23/2021 09:54AM. Not sure but you definitely want the toilet that can flush 16 golf balls -- ElbertoHokie 06/23/2021 10:16AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...
Celebrities

Tyler is a great young talent

With due respect to Davies and Lofgren (Grin), I have long had a thing for -- Femoyer Hokie 06/21/2021 09:06AM. She's great, like Nils, but the Kinks and Ray were seminal British Invasion ** -- Va AandM 06/21/2021 10:34AM. There's a significant number of folks who say Kinks > Beatles...
Georgia State

Milton (Ga.) OL Brandon Best commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech went big with the latest addition to the 2022 class with the commitment of Milton HS offensive lineman Brandon Best. Best gives the Jackets a lineman with the potential to play any of the five spots on the offensive line and one of the hottest prospects in the 2022 class this summer.
Golf
247Sports

LOOK: Roy Williams Enjoying Retirement With Golf Course Nap

In his retirement, legendary North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams is finding sanctuary on the golf course. A longtime fan of the sport, Williams has filled his newfound free time by playing holes, attending tournaments, and apparently taking a few mid-round naps. Last weekend, Williams was snapped taking a snooze...
Internet

Re: Mobile redirects

I used to get those all the time, but saw advice on here to use the Free Adblocker browser (which is built on top of Chrome). Cobbox on Brad Brownell: “His only problem is he has to deal with turd fans questioning every move he makes.”
College Sports

College World Series: Winner’s Bracket Win is Key to Reaching the Championship Series

The Virginia Cavaliers are well aware of what it is like to drop a game in the NCAA Tournament and fight their way back. In the Columbia Regional they lost their opening game to South Carolina before rolling off four straight wins over Jacksonville, the Gamecocks, and Old Dominion. In the Super Regional they lost a tight game to Dallas Baptist and proceeded to win the next two to advance to the College World Series.
Tennessee State

CWS: Texas eliminates Tennessee (6/22)

2021 College World Series Game 7: No. 2 Texas 8, No. 3 Tennessee 4 (UT eliminated) (box score) Eric Kennedy had a three-run homer in the second and Silas Ardoin had a two-run single to snap a 4-4 tie as Texas doubled up Tennessee in an elimination game. Jordan Beck (2 for 3, R) had a run-scoring double and Pete Derkay (2 for 4) added an RBI groundout in the top of the second as the Volunteers () took a 2-0 lead. Kennedy (2 for 4, 2 R) had a three-run blast in the bottom of the frame to give the Longhorns () a 3-2 advantage. Cam Williams knocked in a run with a groundout in the third to put Texas up 4-2. Connor Pavolony and Liam Spence (2 for 5) had run-scoring singles in the top of the fourth to level it at 4-4. Ardoin’s two-run single in the fourth put the Longhorns on top for good. Williams added an RBI single in the fourth and Kennedy came home on a wild pitch in the sixth as Texas posted the 8-4 victory. Tanner Witt (5-0, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 K) earned the win in relief.
College Sports
The Spun

No. 1 Recruit In 2023 Class Names Best Facility He’s Seen

Over the past few weeks, Arch Manning has been stealing all of the headlines as he takes visits around the country. Manning is the biggest name in the 2023 recruiting class thanks to his family’s dominance on the football field. While Arch is a five-star recruit and the No. 1 QB recruit in the class, he’s not the top player in the class.
NBA

Mystics at Storm and NBA Playoffs GameThread

The Washington Mystics (6-6) are facing the Seattle Storm (12-2) for the first time tonight. The game will be televised on JoeTV and Monumental Sports Network at 10 p.m. EST. tonight. The team will be without Natasha Cloud, Myisha Hines-Allen, Kiara Leslie, Erica McCall and Elena Delle Donne due to...
NBA

Trey Murphy III keeping name in NBA Draft

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It shouldn’t be a surprise that 6’9” forward Trey Murphy III is finally confirming that he will keep his name in the 2021 NBA Draft, meaning, he’s not returning to Virginia. “I loved my time at UVA and everyone there, but it’s...
NBA

Virginia guard Trey Murphy staying in the NBA Draft

Guard Trey Murphy is keeping his name in the NBA Draft and will not return to the Virginia men’s basketball program. Murphy confirmed the news on his Twitter account on Monday. “Forever a Wahoo at heart,” Murphy wrote. “Thank you UVa.”. The 6-foot-9 wing is projected as a potential first-round...
College Sports

Why?

I mean based on your logic, there should be no team chemistry in professional sports. I guess there shouldn't be any team chemistry in Olympic sports in college either where some athletes get scholarships and some don't. Shoot, I guess there shouldn't be any team chemistry at a place of...
NBA

The NBA Playoffs All-Money Team

Welcome to the Morning Shootaround, where every weekday you’ll get a fresh, topical column from one of SI.com’s NBA writers: Howard Beck on Mondays, Chris Mannix on Tuesdays, Michael Pina on Wednesdays, Chris Herring on Thursdays and Rohan Nadkarni on Fridays. The postseason is where reputations are built, defined, crushed...
Oregon State

Dior Johnson Announces Commitment To Oregon

Dior Johnson, the No. 15 prospect in ESPN's class of 2022, committed to Oregon on Tuesday. "I wanted to commit now because I felt like Oregon was the place for me. I am a person who is big on relationships and trust. The relationship I have been able to establish with Coach Altman is special and being that he is a legendary coach, I feel that learning from him on a daily basis on and off the court will be huge for my development," said the five-star prospect.
NBA

Padding the Stats: Dalano Banton, Isaiah Roby and The Basketball Tournament

We’re still in the heart of the basketball season with the NBA Playoffs raging on and the NBA Draft process really heating up, so here we go with three more Nebraska hoops-related topics. Banton Making Noise. Nebraska’s Dalano Banton announced at the end of May that he was planning to...
NBA

San Antonio Spurs: Josh Giddey should be considered at #12

After Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery, the San Antonio Spurs will officially be selecting 12th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. With impressive size and an adequate feel for the game, Josh Giddey should be in strong consideration when their pick rolls around assuming he is not already off the draft board.
NBA
FanSided

2021 NBA Draft Lottery: Who should each team take with the No. 1 pick?

We know the odds for tonight’s 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. But who should each team select if they pull off the miraculous and land the No. 1 pick?. Tonight’s 2021 NBA Draft Lottery has the chance to dramatically remake the next few years in the NBA, with a slew of promising rebuilding teams and fringe contenders hoping to get lucky. We know the odds and the wildest possible scenarios but it’s worth considering what actually is on the table for each team.
MLB
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.