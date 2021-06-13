Bettinger?

2021 College World Series Game 7: No. 2 Texas 8, No. 3 Tennessee 4 (UT eliminated) (box score) Eric Kennedy had a three-run homer in the second and Silas Ardoin had a two-run single to snap a 4-4 tie as Texas doubled up Tennessee in an elimination game. Jordan Beck (2 for 3, R) had a run-scoring double and Pete Derkay (2 for 4) added an RBI groundout in the top of the second as the Volunteers () took a 2-0 lead. Kennedy (2 for 4, 2 R) had a three-run blast in the bottom of the frame to give the Longhorns () a 3-2 advantage. Cam Williams knocked in a run with a groundout in the third to put Texas up 4-2. Connor Pavolony and Liam Spence (2 for 5) had run-scoring singles in the top of the fourth to level it at 4-4. Ardoin’s two-run single in the fourth put the Longhorns on top for good. Williams added an RBI single in the fourth and Kennedy came home on a wild pitch in the sixth as Texas posted the 8-4 victory. Tanner Witt (5-0, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 K) earned the win in relief.