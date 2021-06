Last year A&M was sitting in the top 5 and Georgia just outside the top 10 while Alabama was playing Florida in the SEC Championship game. Miami was sitting at 12 while Notre Dame and Clemson were battling for the ACC crown. Indiana was in the top 10 as Ohio State and Northwestern played for the B1G championship. Lots of teams are going to get "byes" during championship week. And at that point all they can do is hope their resumes are strong enough to keep them where they're at if there end up being upsets in the Conference Championship games.