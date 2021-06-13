Panama spread hits all-time high as shippers flee to east coast
Chart of the Week: Freightos Baltic Index – China to North America West, China to North America East, Panama Spread SONAR: FBXD.CNAW, FBXD.CNAE, FBXD.PANA. Spot rates for shipping 40-foot containers from China to the North American east coast jumped 23% this past week, pushing the cost over $9,000 for the first time since the index was created. The big takeaway here is that capacity is probably tapped out into the west.www.freightwaves.com