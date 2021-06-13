Cancel
Baseball

‘Be water. Surrender the result.’: Rangers’ top prospect Josh Jung ready mentally, physically for minor league debut

By Evan Grant
Dallas News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — He had everything planned. Maybe not down to a specific date, but then again, maybe so. Josh Jung is nothing if not meticulous. By this time, Josh Jung would be readying to shed the bonds of the minors, to join the Rangers and move on to the next box on his checklist of career accomplishments. It would be good timing, too. The Rangers are nearly 20 games below .500 already. They certainly would welcome the infusion of elite, ready-for-the-majors talent. It’s ostensibly why they signed veterans Charlie Culberson and Brock Holt to play third this year, just to keep the position warm until it was time to look at the future.

