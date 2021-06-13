Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 15, Tigers 2

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease has owned the Detroit Tigers in his career, and is a big reason why his team is heavy road favorites today. The White Sox are the biggest road favorites on Saturday's slate at -190 moneyline odds, per BettingPros consensus odds. Cease (4-2, 3.36 ERA) is 7-0 in his seven career starts against the Tigers, which accounts for more than half of his 13 overall victories. He has not allowed a run to Detroit in 14 combined innings over two starts this season. Detroit counters with Jose Urena (2-5, 4.25 ERA), who has allowed four earned runs in 12 innings over two starts against Chicago. The White Sox are 6-2 in their last eight games and lead the season series against Detroit 6-2.