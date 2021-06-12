Tik Tok of East Texas umpire goes viral

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Last week, an East Texas baseball team, Marucci Elite, went viral on the social media platform Tik Tok after a unique interaction with their umpire. In the Tik Tok, Ray Martin who is the umpire starts to hit baseballs while the team is waiting in a lightning delay. Martin, who was once a high-level baseball player in East Texas, impressed the team with his hitting skills. Caden Foutch and his teammates were surprised that Martin could hit the ball as well as he could.