Jiggy Ray's to feature JiggyPalooza and JiggyFest outdoor events

ELIZABETHTON — Jiggy Ray’s Downtown Pizzeria in Elizabethton is planning its first outdoor events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last Thursday, the Elizabethton City Council approved two outdoor events to be held in the Bicentennial Breezeway adjacent to Jiggy Ray’s. The first will be held on Saturday, July 31, from 6-11 p.m., and is called JiggyPalooza. The second one will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 6-11 p.m., and is called JiggyFest.