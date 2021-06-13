Cancel
Elizabethton, TN

Jiggy Ray's to feature JiggyPalooza and JiggyFest outdoor events

By John Thompson
Johnson City Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTON — Jiggy Ray’s Downtown Pizzeria in Elizabethton is planning its first outdoor events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last Thursday, the Elizabethton City Council approved two outdoor events to be held in the Bicentennial Breezeway adjacent to Jiggy Ray’s. The first will be held on Saturday, July 31, from 6-11 p.m., and is called JiggyPalooza. The second one will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 6-11 p.m., and is called JiggyFest.

www.johnsoncitypress.com
