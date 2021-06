Would Dawn Staley ever leave South Carolina basketball?. South Carolina’s women’s basketball program has been built into one of the nation’s best, having recently reached yet another Final Four, and just missing out on a shot at an NCAA title. The 2020-21 season ended in controversy, as a few questionable calls helped lead to a one-point defeat at the hands of eventual champion Stanford. That loss has the Gamecocks more motivated than ever to get back to the pinnacle of the basketball world.