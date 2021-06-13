Andy Schafermeyer's Adventures Afield: Wet-wading for trout provides some chilly fun
OF THE MANY TYPES of anglers, fly fishermen and women share a reputation for those most obsessed with their appearance. From the top of their heads, where fancy hats perch, to the bottoms of their feet, which rest in warm wading boots, the fly fisherman is always ready to be photographed. With magazine-cover confidence, they display expensive, specialty gear and apparel that seems to convey confidence and expertise.