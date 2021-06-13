Watch: UFC Newcomer Terrance McKinney KO’s Opponent In Just 7 Seconds
The UFC may have a new star on its hands in newcomer Terrance McKinney. He needed just seven seconds to KO his opponent at UFC 263 on Saturday, in his debut with the company. McKinney's journey to the Octagon this weekend is nothing short of miraculous. He nearly lost his life after consuming a combination of LSD, mushrooms and alcohol back in the summer of 2015, according to Nolan King of MMA Junkie. Luckily, he survived and had the fight of his life on Saturday.