Watch: UFC Newcomer Terrance McKinney KO’s Opponent In Just 7 Seconds

UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has assured fans that judges won’t be required in his fight against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is ready to face Marvin Vettori in the rematch to their first fight back in 2018. The first fight went to the judge’s decision who awarded the fight to Israel. His opponent Marvin thinks he was robbed from that fight and he should have been declared the winner. The fight was pretty close but it was Israel who was controlling the center and the pace of the fight. He was dictating where the fight takes place and landed more significant strikes than Vettori.