Thompson earns 1st major league win, Marlins beat Braves 4-2

Frankfort Times
 11 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Zach Thompson pitched five scoreless inning and earned his first major league win, leading the Miami Marlins to a 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

www.ftimes.com
