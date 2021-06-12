Thompson earns 1st major league win, Marlins beat Braves 4-2

After yet another stretch of frustrating games for the Braves, they went into Saturday with an opportunity against a relatively weak team in the Miami Marlins. Things did not start out well for Atlanta, however, with a 1-2-3 top of the inning from the offense, and Jazz Chisholm scoring on a walk, a groundout, a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly. Dansby reached with one out in the second on a wild pitch strikeout and an Almonte single combined with a throwing error left Dansby and Almonte on third and second with one out. Contreras struck out and Inciarte popped out as neither were able to bring in a run. Fried allowed two singles, but recorded two strikeouts and a groundout for a scoreless second.