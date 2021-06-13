Women’s 1500: BYU’s Anna Camp Springs the Upset

Since 2010, no woman has won the NCAA mile and 1500 titles in the same year. In 2021, Colorado’s Sage Hurta was favored to end that drought, entering the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships undefeated on the year against collegiate competition and the fastest pbs in the field at both 800 (2:00.62) and 1500 (4:08.38). With 300 meters to go in today’s NCAA 1500 final at Hayward Field, everything appeared poised for Hurta, who had taken the lead from Alabama’s Amaris Tyynismaa at the bell and was starting to stretch out the field.