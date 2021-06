At this point, it can only be assumed that every contending team with a hole at point guard has at least considered the possibility of trying to acquire Kyle Lowry. The 36-year-old Toronto Raptors guard was one of the top players on the market at the 2021 NBA trade deadline and had multiple pursuers before eventually returning to Toronto. While the New York Knicks were not one of the teams considered to be in the running for Lowry at the deadline, his name has repeatedly been connected to the Knicks ahead of his free agency this summer.