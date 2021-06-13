Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dynasty Superflex Mock Draft 2021: Quarterbacks fly off the board in Round 1

By Tommy Garrett
profootballnetwork.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs with any fantasy football league, there are many ways to draft — this 2021 Dynasty Superflex Mock Draft runs over a few strategies. While June might be a slow time in the NFL, fantasy football drafts are firing off at a record pace. With dynasty leagues taking over the landscape, superflex drafts lead the way in popularity, ushering in a new “standard” of fantasy football. With preparation being the key to future success, here is a 2021 Dynasty Superflex Mock Draft to help you further gauge the values inside the ever crucial first few rounds.

www.profootballnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Football League#American Football#Superflex Mock Draft#Ppr#Te#Rbs#Wrs#Kansas City Chiefs#Qb12#Buffalo Bills#Arizona Cardinals#Froms Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLwolfsports.com

2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2.0: 12-Team, Superflex PPR

This week’s mock draft is for a 12-team, Superflex PPR league (in addition to a regular FLEX spot) using the FantasyPros draft simulator. Thoughts: Having to choose between Allen and Derrick Henry was not easy, but in a full PPR league, the edge went to the quarterback—who is neck-and-neck with Patrick Mahomes to be the top one taken.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from the model that predicted Josh Allen's big year

Owners everywhere are always trying to stay ahead of the curve by gauging how major offseason moves might shake up the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. Few trades will have as large of a ripple effect as Julio Jones being sent to the Titans. Tennessee's offense has certainly been upgraded and Ryan Tannehill's Fantasy prospects could improve with the addition of a superstar wide receiver. However, will Jones' targets cut into the production of A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry? How high should you target each player with your 2021 Fantasy football picks?
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys QB Dak Rank: How High On Chris Simms' NFL List?

After appearing at No. 8 on the 2020 list of Chris Simms' top-40 quarterbacks, Dak Prescott cracks the top-10 once again on Simms' 2021 quarterback rankings. The Cowboys signed Prescott to a new contract this year that compensates him as the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, to the tune of $160 million over the next four seasons.
NFLPosted by
WGR550

Schopp's fantasy rankings: Running backs

Contrarian strategies are always worth considering in fantasy football, but to skip over running backs in the first round or two is done at your own peril. Ultimately, you’re likely to need big-time production at running back to win your league.
NFLCBS Sports

Ranking NFL's top 10 RBs for 2021: Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey dueling for the throne

Rumor has it running backs don't matter, but I suppose that logic depends upon which ones you're talking about, because they're not all created equal. For when it comes to assessing the best in the NFL at the position, you're hard-pressed to keep that argument going, knowing full-well not everyone can do what they do, when/if given the chance. It's the reason the Dallas Cowboys awarded Ezekiel Elliott a historic contract despite re-signing Alfred Morris as insurance during his 2019 holdout, and only months after drafting Tony Pollard.
NFLSports Illustrated

Bulldogs in the NFL: Where Dak Prescott ranks, according to NFL analyst

There's no question that Dak Prescott is the best quarterback Mississippi State has had in recent history. Prescott has had no shortage of impressive moments in the NFL since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. The team has expressed its confidence in Prescott in a big way, making him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL this year with a contract that pays him $160 million over the next four seasons.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill named NFL’s second best duo

Who would you say are the top two players from the K.C. Chiefs? The first entry is an obvious one in quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The second one could be a toss-up between a few faces. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports says it doesn’t matter who you slot in at No. 2 overall, the Chiefs are still second to the Green Bay Packers when it comes to the top duos in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL’s COVID gauntlet, Tua Tagovailoa struggles and more

On Wednesday, the NFL released a memo detailing the experience for unvaccinated players compared to those who are. It’s going to shape the season. It’s every NFL player’s choice to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. It’s also the NFL and NFLPA’s choice to make their lives as difficult as possible. For...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

2021 Fantasy Football PPR Wide Receiver Rankings

1-10. 1. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills. Leading the league in receiving yards and target volume in 2020, there’s no reason Diggs can’t continue his crusade in 2021. Being the number one option on one of the league’s biggest breakout offenses last year while appearing in all 16 games and playing through a torn oblique in the playoffs certainly doesn’t hurt either.
NFLchatsports.com

Chris Simms breaks down Trey Lance

I may be biased because I worked side-by-side with the guy for years at NBC Sports, but for my money, there’s no other national NFL analyst that puts more time and effort into evaluating quarterbacks than Chris Simms. You might look at his QB rankings and disagree, but I have literally seen the man putting in hours of work breaking guys down each year.
NFLallfans.co

NFL Draft: Is it really drafting quarterbacks that’s the NFL’s problem?

I am going to come right out and say it. Drafting a QB is the worst strategy to win Super Bowls. I know, blasphemy! Is it though? Today more than ever the NFL Draft is essentially watching two, or in this year’s case three, quarterbacks go right off the bat, the real drama doesn’t even kick in until the third or fourth pick.