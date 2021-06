The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty face off on Tuesday in a WNBA basketball showdown at Mandalay Bay Events Center. The Las Vegas Aces come into this game with an 8-3 record overall which puts them in second place in the WNBA standings. The Las Vegas Aces had some struggles early in the season, but they have really turned it around and they have won three games in a row. In the last game against the Dallas Wings, the offense was strong putting up 85 points and that led to the seven-point victory. On the season the Las Vegas Aces are averaging 89.3 points while their defense is giving up 79.9 points per game. A’ja Wilson has been the best player for Las Vegas averaging 19.5 points while shoooting 49.3 percent from the field. Liz Cambage has also been averaging 15.3 points while shooting shooting over 60 percent fomr the ifled.