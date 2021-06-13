Cancel
Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/13/2021

By Chris Ruffolo
sportschatplace.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Rockies (25-40) vs. Cincinnati Reds (31-31) June 13, 2021 1:10 pm EDT. The Line: Cincinnati Reds -159 / Colorado Rockies +147; Over/Under: 9.5. The Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds meet in MLB action from the Great American Ballpark on Sunday. The Colorado Rockies will look to bounce back...

sportschatplace.com
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
