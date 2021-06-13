Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/13/2021

I decided I’d construct a list of former Cincinnati Reds players (or organizational players) who are rostered in some form of professional baseball. On May 22nd, Jose Godoy, a back up catcher with 9 years of minor league experience, debuted for the Seattle Mariners. You might not know who Godoy is, and why should you? He’s already back in AAA. He became the 20,000 player to ever play in the major leagues, and likely an answer to a future trivia question. Every few months I find myself shuffling through random rosters in search of the “AH I Remember that guy” moment. While doing this, I decided I’d construct a list of former Reds players (or organizational players) who are rostered in some form of professional baseball. The process consisted of me reviewing rosters and going solely based off my memory, so I likely missed several.