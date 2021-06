NEW YORK - Police are on the hunt for a heartless carjacker who stole a 73-year-old woman's car with her dog still inside. They released a frightening video of the incident. According to the NYPD, at around 1:15 p.m. on June 6 the woman was sitting inside of her parked 2008 red Honda near the intersection of Mill Avenue and Mayfair Drive in the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn when the man approached her.