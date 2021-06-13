Cancel
Makeup

A Bit of Blue

temptalia.com
 11 days ago

A Bit of Blue

www.temptalia.com
Lifestyle
Makeup
Beauty & Fashion
Shopping
Fashion
Makeuptemptalia.com

One & Done: My Constellation

Here's Sydney Grace My Constellation (from Quintessence) applied all over the lid, then blended and diffused past the crease. I applied Orion Nebula on the lower lash line for contrast (shows off how raspberry it is!).
Makeuptemptalia.com

Lethal Cosmetics Ionic Pressed Highlighter Review & Swatches

Lethal Cosmetics Ionic Magnetic Pressed Highlighter ($18.00 for 0.18 oz.) is a light beige with subtle, warm undertones and a cooler, almost pinkish-sheen. It had mostly opaque color coverage with a smooth, moderately-dense consistency that wasn’t too firmly-pressed or too thick, so it picked up well with a brush and blended out beautifully on bare skin without emphasizing my skin’s natural texture. It wore nicely for eight hours before fading a bit.
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

ColourPop x Hello Kitty Tropical Escape Collection Swatches

ColourPop x Hello Kitty Tropical Escape Collection released last week, though most of it seemed to still be available last I looked, and includes new eyeshadow quads, lip balms, and blushes. Here are swatches!
Makeuptemptalia.com

Makeup by Mario Creamy Peach Soft Pop Powder Blush

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Makeup by Mario Creamy Peach Soft Pop Powder Blush ($24.00 for 0.16 oz.) is a medium coral with moderate, warm undertones--balanced between pink and orange--that had very faint, gold micro-pearl throughout a more semi-matte finish. It had medium color payoff that was buildable to mostly opaque coverage with a second or third layer, and the product layered well, so it was easy to get more coverage if desired.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Makeup by Mario Plumberry Soft Pop Blush Stick Review & Swatches

Makeup by Mario Plumberry Soft Pop Blush Stick ($28.00 for 0.37 oz.) is a vivid, nearly-neon fuchsia pink with cool, blue undertones and a dewy finish. It had sheerer coverage in practice, though it seemed more semi-opaque when swiped directly from the tube, but it was a formula that was readily blended out, so the actual effect was sheer to semi-sheer. I was able to build up color by patting more on top as a second layer, and it didn’t result in a patchiness.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Dark Blooms

My eye of the day featured shades from my dupe palette of the CP Baroque palette.
Makeuptemptalia.com

MAC Royal Flush Extra Dimension Blush Review & Swatches

MAC Royal Flush Extra Dimension Skinfinish ($31.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a muted, plummy rose with soft, warm undertones and a warmer, more golden, luminous sheen. It was a little desaturated in color, and it was the sheen that made it appear warmer, so when applied to my cheeks, it looked cooler, more plum-like with a golden shift as the light hit it.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Shaved Ice Pressed Powder Shadow

ColourPop Shaved Ice is a moderately cool-toned, dark aqua with a metallic finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $4.50 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!
Skin Carefashionisers.com

The Best Nail Trends to Hop on This Summer

When presented with too many choices, it’s easy to get lost and indecisive. This is especially true when we’re talking about all the gorgeous nail art trends we’ve seen for the upcoming season. If you want to spice up your look in a chic way, but can’t choose which nail design suits you most, we are here to help. We sourced the internet for the most beautiful summer nail trends and displayed our best picks below. Flip through our gallery and discover the nail designs that will upgrade your style.
Relationship Advicevivaglammagazine.com

The Prettiest Wedding-Guest Makeup Look for Every Taste

As the pandemic restrictions are getting looser, our social calendar is becoming fuller and fuller. Suddenly, we’ve got a year’s worth of special occasions to attend and want to follow all the recent glam trends. Apart from cocktail hours and long-awaited date nights out, weddings are our primary concern. If you also have many weddings to attend, you might need help with your look. Whether you prefer staying elegant but lowkey so as not to steal attention from the bride or you want to go overboard with your style, we’ve got you covered. We gathered the most beautiful wedding-guest makeup looks that will enhance your natural beauty. Scroll down to pick one that will compliment your outfits for the next wedding!
Family Relationshipsnintendojo.com

Bits & Bytes: Father

Bits & Bytes is a weekly column where Editor-in-Chief Robert shares his thoughts about video games and the industry on a lazy Sunday. Light reading for a day of rest, Bits & Bytes is short, to the point, and something to read with a nice drink. My dad Tony (who...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Lethal Cosmetics Runic Pressed Powder Shadow

Lethal Cosmetics Runic is a moderately warm-toned, dark yellow with a matte finish. It is a permanent eyeshadow that retails for $6.00 and contains 0.06 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!
Beauty & FashionByrdie

4 Sikh Beauty Bloggers on Amplifying Representation and Makeup Must-Haves

Instagram is home to beauty influencers worldwide, showcasing diverse looks that celebrate their various heritages, ethnicities, and religions. Swiping through their content emphasizes how much everyday life and beauty are related. Regardless of age and profession, beauty is an area that brings almost anyone together. For me, it's important to...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Picnic Panic

MAC Picnic Panic is a very warm-toned, very light green with a semi-matte finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $17.00 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!
Makeuptemptalia.com

Botanic Panic

MAC Botanic Panic is a moderately warm-toned, very dark coral with a matte finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $17.00 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!
ApparelETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're on Sale for Prime Day

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
Video Gamesatariage.com

...64-bits to die for...

As it comes time to 'nicen' things up for Zilch, here's a peek at my past chicken scratch notes transformation into reality form, or mostly so... My handwriting seems to have suffered over the years but I can still make it out. Main game screen area is 304 by 192,...
Home & Gardendreamwidth.org

lettting go a lil bit

Today I'm working, lazily though. We just need to be sure there's more than one person on site for security purposes. So i don't actually have to accomplish anything aside from be a warm body but you know that's not how I roll. I am going to compromise a little...
Industryprotoolreviews.com

Types of Wood Drilling Bits – Use the Right One

Most of us are guilty of using the wrong tool for the job—either out of necessity or laziness. Still, there’s something satisfying about using the right tool for the job. Often, using the right tool helps bring about the best possible result. When drilling, accessories matter—possibly even more than the tool you choose. Knowing the various types of wood drilling bits and how to use the right one can really increase both speed and quality.
Animalsroadtirement.com

Left the nest a bit early?

This young robin must have fallen from it’s nest. It was trying to spread its wings with no luck. It also opened its little beak when it saw me. Not knowing how to catch, ingest and regurgitate a worm, I couldn’t help him with that. Hope he makes it…. Post...