A Bit of Blue

As the pandemic restrictions are getting looser, our social calendar is becoming fuller and fuller. Suddenly, we’ve got a year’s worth of special occasions to attend and want to follow all the recent glam trends. Apart from cocktail hours and long-awaited date nights out, weddings are our primary concern. If you also have many weddings to attend, you might need help with your look. Whether you prefer staying elegant but lowkey so as not to steal attention from the bride or you want to go overboard with your style, we’ve got you covered. We gathered the most beautiful wedding-guest makeup looks that will enhance your natural beauty. Scroll down to pick one that will compliment your outfits for the next wedding!