Vandy, Stanford heading to CWS after super regional sweeps

By ERIC OLSON
Reigning national champion Vanderbilt and Stanford swept their NCAA super regionals Saturday and became the first teams to lock up spots in the College World Series.

Jack Leiter gave Vanderbilt another stellar pitching performance in a 4-1 win over East Carolina to send the Commodores to the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska, for the fifth time since 2011.

Stanford will be in the CWS for the first time since 2008 after Alex Williams pitched a two-hitter and Brock Jones homered three times in a 9-0 win at Texas Tech.

North Carolina State bounced back from a 21-2 loss Friday to beat No. 1 national seed Arkansas 6-5 and even its best-of-three series, and Mississippi State opened its super regional against Notre Dame with a 9-8 win.

No. 2 Texas posted a 4-3 walk-off victory against South Florida, No. 3 Tennessee defeated LSU 4-2 in an all-SEC super regional and Dallas Baptist moved within a win of its first CWS appearance after beating Virginia 6-5.

No. 12 Mississippi avoided elimination and tied its series with No. 5 Arizona by cruising to a 12-3 victory.

Leiter, who along with Kumar Rocker forms the most vaunted 1-2 pitching tandem in the country, went seven innings and limited East Carolina (44-17) to a single and Josh Moylan's homer.

Rocker and Leiter combined for 21 strikes and allowed one run on five hits and six walks in 14 1/3 innings for Vandy (45-15) in the super regional.

“This is why you come to Vanderbilt, for moments like this,” said Leiter, son of retired longtime major league pitcher Al Leiter. “The season would have felt incomplete if we hadn’t made it this far.”

Williams, like Branden Beck did on Friday, handcuffed one of the nation's top offensive teams in Texas Tech. The Red Raiders had a total of three runs and nine hits in the two games. Williams struck out 10 and walked one in his first complete game of the season and second of his career.

Jones homered in the first inning, hit a grand slam in the sixth and went deep again in the eighth. Tommy Troy also homered for the Cardinal.

“I think we’re going to shock the world again,” Jones said. “We're not satisfied. We didn’t get here just to get to a super and just to get to Omaha. We’re trying to go for the whole thing.”

Stanford (38-15), the No. 9 national seed, embraced the underdog role for its series at No. 8 Texas Tech (39-17), which had hosted and won all four of its previous super regionals.

The Cardinal were just 5-11 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and picked fifth in the Pac-12 in the preseason. It took until mid-April for them to break into the top 20 of the polls. They swept each of their regular-season series.

“Everybody was waiting for us to hit midnight and maybe not be as good as we were playing,” coach David Esquer said, “and it just never happened.”

NC State (34-18) erased a 2-1 deficit in the fourth inning against Arkansas (50-12) with Jose Torres, Luca Tresh and Vojtech Mensik each hitting solo homers in a span of four batters. Sam Highfill and Evan Justice combined to limit the Razorbacks to four hits, with Justice getting a strikeout to end the seventh with the tying run on third base.

Logan Tanner hit the tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and Landon Sims pitched two perfect innings for his 10th save for Mississippi State (44-15) . Notre Dame (33-12), the top fielding team in the nation, committed four errors.

Texas (46-15) got past upstart South Florida when Silas Ardoin reached on an error and scored from first on Eric Kennedy's fly that got over center fielder Roberto Pena's head. The Bulls (31-29) had tied it at 3 in the top of the ninth when Daniel Cantu homered and, with the Bulls down to their last strike, Drew Brutcher hit a two-run homer just inside the right foul pole.

Chad Dallas struck out a career-high 12 and Tennessee (49-16) scratched out three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead against LSU (38-24). With one more win, the Vols will go to the CWS for the first time since 2005 and send Tigers coach Paul Mainieri into retirement.

Jacob Gonzalez hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first to open the scoring and added a two-run double in a six-run second for Mississippi (45-21). Peyton Chatagnier also homered for the Rebels.

Doug Nikhazy (12-2) gave up two runs and six hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings to beat Arizona (44-16). Nikhazy's 12 wins are a single-season program record, and his 142 strikeouts are four shy of Lance Lynn's school mark.

More AP NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

College SportsNCAA.com

2021 Men's College World Series schedule

The 2021 NCAA DI college baseball tournament is on to its super-regional round to determine the final eight teams who'll head to Omaha for the College World Series. You can click or tap here to see the full 64-team bracket. You can get live scores and the schedule here on NCAA.com. We're covering the tournament live here all the way to the final out in Omaha.
Nashville, TNPosted by
247Sports

PODCAST: Preview, predictions for the ECU-Vandy Super Regional

East Carolina is heading to its sixth-ever Super Regional this weekend in Nashville to take on the 2019 defending national champions Vanderbilt. The Commodores are the No. 4 overall national seed and are led by projected top-five Major League Baseball Draft picks Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter. Host Stephen Igoe and co-host Jonathan Wagner break down the challenge the Pirates face in Vandy, and how they should approach the series overall. They also give their final predictions for the upcoming weekend as ECU looks for its first-ever trip to the College World Series in Omaha.
College Sportsd1baseball.com

Off The Top Of My Head: Super Regional Edition

Even though I would still beseech the NCAA to consider changing the name of this round, Super Regional Madness is about to take over college baseball. It was five manic days on the diamonds across our fair sport as the Regionals round decided the final spots in the Sweet 16. So now we’re down to the eight Super Regional matchups who will be playing for the privilege of ending their season at TD Ameritrade Park and hoping to hoist the national championship trophy in the process.
South Bend, INWNDU

Irish bullpen is fresh heading into Super Regional

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are just three days away from Notre Dame baseball’s first super regional appearance since 2002, when Notre Dame squares up with Mississippi State. Irish manager Link Jarrett has a bunch of fresh arms ready to go in Starkville. During the three-game sweep of the...
Nashville, TNvucommodores.com

Omaha Again: Vandy Survives Road to CWS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Omaha is where Vanderbilt always expected to end up in 2021. The journey there, of course, was never easy. And even though the Commodores (45-15) made it look as such Friday and Saturday by outscoring visiting East Carolina 6-1 in two games while holding the Pirates to just five hits, the struggle to be one of the eight teams left standing when the College World Series starts next week wasn’t lost on veteran head coach Tim Corbin.
Nashville, TNFrankfort Times

Vandy wins pitchers' duel to begin Nashville Super Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kumar Rocker struck out 11 in 7 2/3 innings, while allowing just three hits, and Vanderbilt held off East Carolina 2-0 on Friday to begin a best-of-three series in the Nashville Super Regional. Vanderbilt (44-15), the No. 4 overall seed, can secure its fifth trip to...
Omaha, NEsaturdaydownsouth.com

6 biggest SEC storylines heading into Super Regionals

Omaha is just 2 wins away for 6/14ths of the SEC. Granted, either LSU or Tennessee will knock out the other, so all 6 can’t advance … but it still seems likely that Omaha will look a lot like Hoover did, in terms of the numerous SEC participants. What should we watch this weekend? Here are 6 storylines to follow as Super Regionals start Friday.
Nashville, TNWITN

ECU falls short to Vandy in Super Regional opener, 2-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (ECU) – Kumar Rocker tossed 7.2 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts helping No. 4 Vanderbilt to a 2-0 series opening win over No. 13 East Carolina in the Nashville Super Regional, which was being held at Hawkins Field. With the win, the Commodores are one win away from advancing to the 2021 College World Series.
MLBRocky Top Talk

Vols cruise by LSU 15-6, sweep the Tigers in Super Regional

The Tennessee offense popped off for 15 (!!!) runs against LSU in the deciding game of the Knoxville Super Regional, and the Vols are headed to Omaha for the College World Series for the first time since 2005. UT scored at least one run in six of the game’s nine...
MLBDaily Reflector

WOODWARD: Vandy was most difficult super regional matchup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The East Carolina baseball team’s performance during NCAA super regional weekend would have been good enough at a lot of other places, but not at Vanderbilt. Not against the Commodores’ pitching tandem of Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, who as many predicted, pitched like the stars of the series.
Texas StateTyler Morning Telegraph

Super Regional Roundup: Texas earns 37th trip to CWS

AUSTIN — Trey Faltine drove in three runs with a pair of doubles and Cam Williams hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning after walking his first four times up and scoring three times as No. 2 overall seed Texas breezed into the College World Series with a 12-4 victory over South Florida on Sunday, sweeping the Austin Super Regional.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Stanford drops first CWS game after slow start

After one of the most dominating Super Regional performances a team could have, Stanford’s start to the College World Series a week later did not pick up on the same note. Saturday’s opening game versus NC State resulted in a 10-4 loss. A slow start put the Cardinal into an...