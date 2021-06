Season 2 episode 18 is going to be airing on Sunday, June 27, and it goes without saying that it will be important. How can it not be given that this is the season finale?. Now, we know already that there is a season 3 renewal over at The CW and because of that, there isn’t anything to worry about when it comes to the long-term future. Of course, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t high stakes. We’ve learned already that this will be the episode where Luke becomes Batwing; not only that, but we’ve got a good sense already that a showdown involving Black Mask and Batwoman herself is right around the corner. There is a lot to tie together here, but also a chance for an epic cliffhanger at the same time.