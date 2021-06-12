Cancel
Nebraska State

Nebraska honors slain Pawnee veterans, descendants accept recognition

By Carolyn Conte
News Channel Nebraska
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENOA -- U.S. Veterans from the Pawnee Tribe were honored in Genoa Saturday. Nebraska officially named a part of Highway 22 in memory of “Pawnee Scouts and their service and development of the Union Pacific Railroad,” said Nicholas Moser, Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation and American Legion Honor Guard. Those Pawnee also defended Nebraskans from the Sioux tribe in the 1860’s, until they were ultimately massacred by settlers at the Mulberry Creek Massacre.

