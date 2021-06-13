OSHA Issues COVID-19 Rules for Healthcare Employers Only

SACRAMENTO, CA —In response to new proposed workplace rules released today, the California Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement:. “We thank Governor Gavin Newsom for eliminating confusion and working to ensure the state re-opens on June 15th with consistent standards for all based on CDC and CDPH guidelines. We are pleased that Cal/OSHA has aligned their newest proposed regulations to CDC and CDPH by eliminating the requirement for vaccinated employees to wear masks in many workplaces. Further, we applaud Cal/OSHA’s common-sense clarification to end social distancing obligations as soon as the regulation goes into effect—instead of the previously proposed July 31st deadline for businesses. Employers are also grateful for clarification on N95s—that they must be provided upon request—and look forward to additional clarification on verifying vaccination status of employees.