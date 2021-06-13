Cancel
Public Health

OSHA Issues COVID-19 Rules for Healthcare Employers Only

Cover picture for the articleOn June 10, 2021, Marty Walsh, Labor Secretary and acting assistant Secretary of Labor for Jim Frederick of Occupational Safety and Health Administration, announced the “emergency temporary standard,” or ETS, that identifies what employers must do to protect health care workers from COVID-19. The ETS is specifically tailored to employees in hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities; emergency responders; home healthcare workers; and employees in ambulatory care facilities where there are or may be COVID patients.

