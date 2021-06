LINCOLN–(News Release June 9)–Forrestt Allday had three hits, but the Saltdogs (9-10) fell short in a 5-4 loss to the Houston Apollos (4-16) on Wednesday night. Allday now has nine hits in his last four games and is hitting 13-for-23 in the month of June. His two-out RBI single tied the game at three in the 2nd inning after Yeiler Peguero gave Houston a lead with his three-run homer in the top-half of the inning.