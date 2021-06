Hanover Central requested and accepted an invitation from the Northwest Crossroads Conference to join this highly esteemed conference in the 2023-24 school year. With the growth that Hanover Central is experiencing and the success that they’ve had in the GSSC, it is time to challenge our student athletes and give them the opportunities that the NCC can provide. The NCC consists of Andrean, Highland, Munster, Hobart, Lowell, and Kankakee Valley. The decision to make this change was made with the input of the coaches, student-athletes, Administration and School Board. All feel that this is what is best for the athletes at Hanover Central Middle School and Hanover Central High School.