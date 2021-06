As the White Sox start to make their mark on trade deadline season, they have a few flaws they need to address on the position player side. In some particular order:. No. 1: Outfield depth. I think it’s fair to call Andrew Vaughn a left fielder at this point, even if that’s not his calling. It’s not fair to call Jake Lamb an outfielder or Brian Goodwin a center fielder, but they’ve been in those respective positions every other day. Maybe Adam Eaton comes back from the injured list reinvigorated, but if he can’t, the Sox have no other internal solutions.