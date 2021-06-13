White Sox rout Tigers, 15-2

Dylan Cease became the first White Sox pitcher to win his first eight career starts against an opponent, cruising to a 15-2 romp over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Cease is the first major league pitcher to win his first eight starts against another team since Jamie Moyer started 10-0 against the Marlins in 2006-08. Brian Goodwin, called up from the minors on Thursday, homered and drove in five runs in his White Sox debut.