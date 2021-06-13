Nearly 1,500 primary ballots cast for early voting in Erie County

Early voting for the 2021 primaries is now underway, with nearly 1,500 people casting their ballots this weekend.

904 People voted on Saturday, and 576 on Sunday, bringing the two day total to 1,480.

There are several key contests this year, including the Democratic primary for Mayor of Buffalo.

There are also primaries in several parties to see who will replace Tim Howard as Erie County Sheriff.

The polls are open noon to 9pm on weekdays, and noon to 6pm on weekends.

Early voting runs through next Sunday, with primary day set for June 22. A full list of all of the early voting locations can be found at the link here , and a list of all primary candidates can be found at the link here .