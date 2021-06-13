Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton, MA

Male suspect hit by train Saturday in Northampton, suffers from severe laceration

By Vaccine Authority
westernmassnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A male suspect was hit by a train Saturday in Northampton according to Northampton Police. Northampton Police officer Kenny Kirchner told Western Mass News a male and female suspect were walking on the railroad tracks behind the Amtrak train station. The male was struck and is suffering from a severe non-life threatening laceration. There is no available information of the status of the female at this time. Police said the man is being transported to Baystate Health.

www.westernmassnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Northampton, MA
Traffic
City
Northampton, MA
Northampton, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Northampton, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Laceration#Accident#Wggb Wshm#Northampton Police#Western Mass News#Baystate Health#Amtrack Media Relations#Ambulance#Amtrak Police#Trespassing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

NYC Democratic mayoral primary to proceed to ranked-choice counting after no candidate wins majority outright, CNN projects

(CNN) — The New York City Democratic mayoral primary winner will be determined using ranked-choice voting tabulation, CNN projected on Tuesday night. But the question that will dominate the coming process is much simpler: Can Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who raced out to a lead after an initial count of early and primary day in-person voting, hold on to his advantage?
ChinaFOXBusiness

Hong Kong's last pro-democracy newspaper says 'goodbye' this week

Hong Kong's last pro-democracy newspaper, The Apple Daily, is printing its final edition Thursday. The last edition comes after Hong Kong police raided the newspaper said police raided offices last week, arresting five editors and executives who are still awaiting their release and freezing $2.3 million in assets linked to the outlet.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.