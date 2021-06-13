Male suspect hit by train Saturday in Northampton, suffers from severe laceration

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A male suspect was hit by a train Saturday in Northampton according to Northampton Police. Northampton Police officer Kenny Kirchner told Western Mass News a male and female suspect were walking on the railroad tracks behind the Amtrak train station. The male was struck and is suffering from a severe non-life threatening laceration. There is no available information of the status of the female at this time. Police said the man is being transported to Baystate Health.