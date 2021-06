Final Score: Phillies 4, Braves 3 (10 innings) For the Phillies to even think about competing for a division title this season, they have to win with Zack Wheeler on the mound. The Phillies starting pitcher threw eight shutout innings, striking out 12. He’s only the second pitcher this season to strike out at least 12 batters without walking anyone in a start. The other guy happens to be Wheeler’s former teammate Jacob deGrom, who did it twice in two consecutive outings in April.