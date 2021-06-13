This Reflective Nike Air Max Plus Ditches Standard TPU Overlays For Sleek Taping

2018’s Nike Air Max Plus “Triple White Leather” has just re-upped on Nike US in time for Summer. The all-white-everything option is a bonafide classic — a Summer staple that needs no hype. It was the first TN to arrive clad in a full leather construction (off memory) — and now it’s back in all of its white leather glory for your feet this season. Grab an official look at the pair here below, and if you need a new pair (or three), you can scoop most sizes up right now, right here on Nike.com for $160 a pop. Go get ’em.