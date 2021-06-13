This Reflective Nike Air Max Plus Ditches Standard TPU Overlays For Sleek Taping
During its early days, the Nike Air Max Plus enjoyed its status as a cult favorite with much of its success taking place overseas. The model has since become a fan-favorite worldwide, distinguishing itself from other Nike models via its TPU caged overlays inspired by palm trees and ocean waves. An upcoming pair, however, swaps out the iconic plastic lines for simple taping for a stealthy look topped with reflective detailing.sneakernews.com