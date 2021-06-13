Cancel
Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac Victorious at Detroit

By Fred Smith
Road & Track
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChip Ganassi Racing's Cadillac DPi program was not supposed to take this long to start winning. The partnership of the IndyCar giant and the dominant power of the DPi era came about quickly this offseason, a fortuitous opportunity for CGR to lock down two great sports car drivers and for Cadillac to get a look at a potential top level partner for its still-unofficial LMDh program in 2023, but they were fast immediately. The No. 01 Cadillac, finished in a light gray and adorned with no sponsorship, was comfortably the fastest of the GM group at Daytona this year, but that race turned disappointing when the car suffered a puncture in the final hour. It then led late at Sebring, but that too turned to disappointment after contact with a GTLM car with an hour to go. At Mid-Ohio, it was fuel strategy that did them in; the No. 01 was forced to stop for a splash-and-go from the lead with under ten minutes remaining.

