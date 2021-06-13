treku celebrates the 10th anniversary of 'aura collection' with limited edition illustrations

The name Gerald Charles might not be as familiar as Gerald Genta, but they actually belong to the same man… Gérald Charles Genta. The man has gone down in watchmaking history as one of the most successful designers of the 20th century, being the genius mind behind the Royal Oak, the Nautilus, the Omega Constellation, the UG Polerouter or the Cartier Pasha – among many, many other creations. Although the Gerald Genta brand was sold to Bvlgari in 2000, Mr Genta ended up pursuing another own watch brand in parallel, Gerald Charles. And it is back, with watches inspired by his own designs, such as the Gerald Charles Maestro 2.0 Premier 2021 Green Limited Edition we review in the video above!