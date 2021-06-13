treku celebrates the 10th anniversary of 'aura collection' with limited edition illustrations
Basque furniture company treku is celebrating the tenth anniversary of ‘aura’ — a collection of wooden sideboards and containers full of subtle details — with a limited edition of three prints by illustrator ricard jorge. ‘aura collection’ took shape as a series of furniture offering countless ways to personalize it and adapt it to various spaces. its light feet create a suspended appearance with hypernatural finishes while are clad in a muted color palette.www.designboom.com