treku celebrates the 10th anniversary of 'aura collection' with limited edition illustrations

designboom.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasque furniture company treku is celebrating the tenth anniversary of ‘aura’ — a collection of wooden sideboards and containers full of subtle details — with a limited edition of three prints by illustrator ricard jorge. ‘aura collection’ took shape as a series of furniture offering countless ways to personalize it and adapt it to various spaces. its light feet create a suspended appearance with hypernatural finishes while are clad in a muted color palette.

www.designboom.com
#Aura#Design#Illustrations#Basque#Hypernatural#The Basque Company#European
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
News Break
Home & Garden
