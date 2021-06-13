Taos Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting
Taos, NM - On Saturday June 12, 2021, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was asked to investigate an Officer Involved Shooting. Investigators learned that on Saturday June 12, 2021, at around 3:00 a.m. a Taos Police Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Hyundai passenger vehicle for several traffic violations on State Road 68 in Taos. The vehicle failed to stop for the officer and a vehicle pursuit ensued onto Cruz Alta Road.www.krwg.org