Angels 8, Diamondbacks 7: Please Mama, make it stop!

The Los Angeles Angels (30-32) will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-36) in a three-game set competition at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 9:40 PM ET. Los Angeles ended the series versus the Kansas City Royals with a sweep at 3-0. The Angels won the opener at 8-3 on Monday and completed a series sweep after winning the remaining games at 8-1 on Tuesday and 6-1 on Thursday. Last time out, starter Griffin Canning gave up five hits and one earned run with two bases on balls while striking out six batters of the Royals in 6.2 innings pitched. Shortstop Jose Iglesias led the charge with one run on two hits and one RBI while Catcher Max Stassi drove one run with a double in the win. Left Fielder Justin Upton, Designated Hitter Shohei Ohtani, and 1st Baseman Jared Walsh contributed a one-run score on one hit each in the winning effort for the Halos.