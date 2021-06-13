Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels 8, Diamondbacks 7: Please Mama, make it stop!

By Jack Sommers
azsnakepit.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Diamondbacks had a big lead early but couldn’t hold it as the Angels kept chipping away and then took a 8-6 lead in the 9th when Joakim Soria blew the save, surrendering 3 runs. Caleb Smith pitched ok, but not great, just a little better than his final line.

www.azsnakepit.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefan Crichton
Person
Josh Reddick
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Joakim Soria
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
David Peralta
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Stephen Vogt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Angels#Cobb#K#Pinch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Angels look to send Diamondbacks to ninth straight loss

The Los Angeles Angels are hoping right-hander Alex Cobb can put together another workmanlike performance when he takes the mound on Saturday afternoon against the host Arizona Diamondbacks in the middle game of a three-game series in Phoenix. After all, the Angels could use some normalcy after Friday's wild game.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Los Angeles Angels vs Arizona Diamondbacks 6/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Angels (30-32) will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-36) in a three-game set competition at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 9:40 PM ET. Los Angeles ended the series versus the Kansas City Royals with a sweep at 3-0. The Angels won the opener at 8-3 on Monday and completed a series sweep after winning the remaining games at 8-1 on Tuesday and 6-1 on Thursday. Last time out, starter Griffin Canning gave up five hits and one earned run with two bases on balls while striking out six batters of the Royals in 6.2 innings pitched. Shortstop Jose Iglesias led the charge with one run on two hits and one RBI while Catcher Max Stassi drove one run with a double in the win. Left Fielder Justin Upton, Designated Hitter Shohei Ohtani, and 1st Baseman Jared Walsh contributed a one-run score on one hit each in the winning effort for the Halos.
MLBarcamax.com

Angels climb back to .500 after five-run comeback against Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Angels manager Joe Maddon called it a mental hurdle, an all-important landmark in a season that is slowly starting to turn around. For the first time since May 2, the Angels climbed back to .500 on Saturday with an 8-7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, improving to 32-32 after once being as many as eight games below .500 last month.
MLBbettingpros.com

Angels look for season-high fourth straight win when facing the Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Angels have won three consecutive games entering tonight’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They have won three straight games on two other occasions this year, but a win tonight would give them their longest winning streak of the season. Betting Impact:. The Angels are -139 moneyline...
MLBbettingpros.com

Angels look to extend season-best winning streak against the Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Angels have won four straight games, including last night's 6-5 win in extra innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The four-game winning streak is Los Angeles's longest this year, and the look to make it five consecutive wins this afternoon. Betting Impact:. The Angels are -120 moneyline road...
MLBmyheraldreview.com

Angels overcome five-run deficit to beat Diamondbacks.

PHOENIX — Anthony Rendon homered and drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 on Saturday. Trailing 6-5, the Angels scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning off Arizona closer Joakim Soria. Jose Iglesias and Taylor Ward had RBI singles and Rendon delivered a sacrifice fly.
MLBRedlands Daily Facts

Anthony Rendon sparks comeback as Angels beat Diamondbacks, get back to .500

PHOENIX — It was fitting that victory that pulled the Angels back to .500 for the first time in more than a month would be one in which they overcame a big early deficit. After trailing by five runs in the third inning, the Angels rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday afternoon.
MLBPasadena Star-News

Angels blow out Diamondbacks to win sixth straight, move over .500

PHOENIX — Patrick Sandoval did his part in the Angels victory on before he even threw a pitch. Sandoval brought the lineup card out to to the umpires for the pregame meeting, just as he has in all the games of what became a six-game wining streak with a 10-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/21

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Reddick out of Diamondbacks' Friday lineup against Angels

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Josh Reddick is not starting in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Reddick will rest on Friday night after Pavin Smith was announced as Arizona's starting right fielder against the Angels. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Reddick has produced a 2%...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Diamondbacks troll themselves after making embarrassing MLB history

The Arizona Diamondbacks set a new MLB record with their 23rd consecutive road game loss and they had no choice but to troll themselves over it on Twitter. Things just keep going from bad to worse for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021. On Thursday, the club took on the San Francisco Giants over in California, but couldn’t muster up much of anything, falling 10-3.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus lefty

Peralta is not in the lineup Monday versus the Brewers. Peralta is hitting .359/.419/.436 with three doubles and six RBI over his past 12 games, and he'll take a seat Monday with southpaw Brett Anderson pitching for Milwaukee. Pavin Smith will shift to left field while Josh Reddick receives the start in right.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Out of Monday's lineup

Escobar (quadriceps) is not in the lineup Monday against the Brewers. Escobar exited Sunday's contest with right quadriceps tightness and was scheduled to undergo medical imaging Monday, so it's not a major surprise to see he'll miss at least one game. Asdrubal Cabrera will start at third base in his place. According to Zach Buchanan of The Athletic, Escobar is dealing with a straight right quad and will be available off the bench, so it appears to be a minor issue.
MLByourvalley.net

Milwaukee-Arizona Runs

Brewers first. Kolten Wong doubles to deep right field. Daniel Vogelbach flies out to right center field to Ketel Marte. Christian Yelich grounds out to second base, Christian Walker to Merrill Kelly. Kolten Wong to third. Avisail Garcia singles to center field. Kolten Wong scores. Omar Narvaez walks. Avisail Garcia to second. Willy Adames called out on strikes.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Freddy Peralta, Brewers shut out Diamondbacks

Kolten Wong led off the game with a home run and Freddy Peralta tossed six strong innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Tuesday in Phoenix. Arizona was held to two hits and lost for the 32nd time in its last 35 games. The D-backs ended their franchise-record, 17-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory in Monday's series opener.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Smith expected to start as Diamondbacks host the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (41-33, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-54, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (5-3, 1.94 ERA, .76 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +157, Brewers -182; over/under is 7 1/2...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 1: Wait, what?

Record: 21-53. Pace: 46-116. Change on 2004: -6. It has been a rough couple of weeks to be a Diamondbacks’ fan. The team saw the previous franchise record of 14 consecutive losses obliterated, as they piled up 17 defeats in a row. They lost in every way imaginable. Blowouts? Check, four of the defeats being by six or more runs. One-run losses? Check. Five of those. Bad pitching? Check, for sure, with a team ERA of 6.88 during the streak. Lack of offense? Check: three shutouts, and another game where the D-backs managed one hit [we get to see that starter, Freddy Peralta, tomorrow night]. But this evening, the team finally managed to get their ducks in a row. The best start in a month, a solid bullpen performance and clutch hits when they needed them. The streak is over, folks!