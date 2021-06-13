Yusei Kikuchi, Jake Fraley, and Dylan Moore attempt to drag Mariners into the win column, bullpen drags them right back

I am racking my brain to think of a game I have hated more than this one and outside of the infamous Poo Pie game at Anaheim, I can’t think of one. At the two-hour mark of this game, the two teams were exactly halfway through, and were a combined 0-for-14 with RISP. Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie couldn’t make it out of the first, and for a while it looked like Yusei Kikuchi, making his first start after taking a liner off the knee in Anaheim, might not be able to go any significant distance in the game either. But after the seemingly seventeen hours* it took to play nine innings today, the Mariners remained atop the rubble heap, until OH WAIT in the EIGHTEENTH HOUR THEY LOST IT. UGH.