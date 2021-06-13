Cancel
Yusei Kikuchi, Jake Fraley, and Dylan Moore attempt to drag Mariners into the win column, bullpen drags them right back

By Kate Preusser
Lookout Landing
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am racking my brain to think of a game I have hated more than this one and outside of the infamous Poo Pie game at Anaheim, I can’t think of one. At the two-hour mark of this game, the two teams were exactly halfway through, and were a combined 0-for-14 with RISP. Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie couldn’t make it out of the first, and for a while it looked like Yusei Kikuchi, making his first start after taking a liner off the knee in Anaheim, might not be able to go any significant distance in the game either. But after the seemingly seventeen hours* it took to play nine innings today, the Mariners remained atop the rubble heap, until OH WAIT in the EIGHTEENTH HOUR THEY LOST IT. UGH.

www.lookoutlanding.com
